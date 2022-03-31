PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.65

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 19818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.07.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,295,813.61. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,851.36. Insiders sold 339,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,305 in the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

