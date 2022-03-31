Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

PHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

