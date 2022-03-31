Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Frank A. Risch Sells 1,000 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PXD traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

