Piper Sandler Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

