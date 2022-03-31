Piper Sandler Comments on The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

BPRN opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

