Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

