Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after buying an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 496,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

