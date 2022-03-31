Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.