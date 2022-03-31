POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

