Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 1,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a PE ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.