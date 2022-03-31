Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Shares Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36). Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £315.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.81.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFC)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.