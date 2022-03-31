PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
PTE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,195. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PolarityTE by 360.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
About PolarityTE (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.