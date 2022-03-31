Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Powell Industries has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Powell Industries by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

