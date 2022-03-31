PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Hits $31.45 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,172,606 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

