PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 571,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 102,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in PPL by 4,611.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.70 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.