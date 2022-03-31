Precious Shipping Public (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.55 and last traded at 0.55. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGFF)

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

