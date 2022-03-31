Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

