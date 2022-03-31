Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

