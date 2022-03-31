Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $379,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

