Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,625 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.