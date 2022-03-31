Privatix Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Privatix has a market capitalization of $111,791.61 and approximately $30,190.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00106540 BTC.

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

