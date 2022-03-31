Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 6,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $2,062,615.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.