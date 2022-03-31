Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

