Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.86 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

