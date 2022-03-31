Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:PGR opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

