Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $37.55

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $38.34. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

