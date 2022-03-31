ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 583.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.00 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.