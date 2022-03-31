Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $70.37 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.