Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 43.3% in March

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

