PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. 626,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

