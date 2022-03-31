PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PVH traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in PVH by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

