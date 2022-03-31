PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

LON PZC opened at GBX 195.88 ($2.57) on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £839.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.33.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,329.58). Also, insider Valeria Juarez purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($19,157.72). Insiders have acquired 22,761 shares of company stock worth $4,482,969 over the last quarter.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

