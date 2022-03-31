Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

