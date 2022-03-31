Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Shift Technologies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

