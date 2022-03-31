Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

