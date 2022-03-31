Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. Graco has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.