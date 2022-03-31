Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

