Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

LULU opened at $376.19 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.15.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.