Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

SNV opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.