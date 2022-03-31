Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MPB stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.