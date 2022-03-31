Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

