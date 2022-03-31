Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.