Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $138.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.74.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,556. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

