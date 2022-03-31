RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 512,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,525. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $691.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

