RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 9.6%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.63. 54,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 822,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $13.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

