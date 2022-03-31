RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 9.6%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.63. 54,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 822,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
