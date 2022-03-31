Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 201.88 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $2,869,307 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.