Rarible Price Reaches $9.96 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00021375 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $71.18 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00037072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00107391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,147,350 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

