Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $5.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07227795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.09 or 0.99858559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.