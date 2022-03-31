Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rayonier by 54.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 76,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rayonier by 60.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

