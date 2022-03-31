Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

REAX stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

